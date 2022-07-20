เเทงหวยออนไลน์ on a Mac / BloggerPods

Share

The BloggerPods tournament has been picking up a lot during the past few days. Theres more then 40 bloggers registered and ready to join, with a day to go. Wow! It seemed like just last week it was on pace to get around about 20 players.

It probably still would have been in the 10s, if it wasn’t for the help from TripJax and Jordan. They wrote really awesome posts about the great opportunity this is, and urging others to join and show their support, before anybody really knew about it. Thanks!!

Poker on a Mac

Ive been really busy trying to make a new template for เเทงหวยออนไลน์ on a Mac that will make it cleaner, easier to update, and easier to navigate when theres more content. The way it is now makes it hard to fit in and organize new pages. Im good with Photoshop and getting better with the coding, but I dont have the design skills, so its coming along slow.

I need to manage my time better. Ive been working hard on a new layout, but not really adding any content or updating anything else. Ill have to try and write a page every day (…Starting tomorrow, of course).

As for poker, I still have $1,000 in tournament money and a bonus in my pokerstars account. I haven’t been playing because of a combination of being burnt out, doing other things, and laziness. I’ll get back into it soon though – it goes in phases.

Party Poker for Mac

I never thought it would happen, but party poker finally released a client for Macs. It’s still in beta, so there’s a bunch of bugs and real money play isn’t available yet, but they’re working to bring all the features to it.

The new version uses java, which allows you to launch Party Poker on all the major web browsers. It’s similar to PokerRoom, where you don’t need to download any software. Try it out with your existing account.

Lee Jones’ thoughts on the anti-gambling bill

I was watching the new 25/50 NL table on pokerstars, when Lee came in and started talking to the players. Some of the players started talking about the latest Gambling bill, that may make online poker more illegal than it already is (I guess), and Lee gave his opinion on it.

I know some of you are saying, “Screw Lee Jones. He just works the kill switch on pokerstars. Bork bork bork!”. But if he came out and said, “It looks like this bills going to pass and it’s going to have a large effect on online poker, folks.”, I’d be pretty worried.

I also don’t see online poker slowing down any time in the next few years, no matter what the government tries to do to stop it. When paypal and credit cards stopped supporting poker and casino sites years ago, people thought it was going to be the end of online poker. But it’s only grown exponentially since then.

Still Alive

This is just a quick post to let everyone know that Im still around. Ive been sick for the past week or so, and just too drowsy to do anything. This weeks highlights have been making $200 through casino bonus chasing, and winning $80 through a few online bets on the Nathans hotdog eating contest.