Slots Available : 6 Exclusive Slots

Deposit Options : CC, NETeller, ACH

Welcome Bonus : Buy $10 get $20 Free

Comp Program: See Review

Player Support : 24hr Instant Email Support

Software Type : Microgamming

Big Dollar Casino

Everything’s Bigger & Better at Big Dollar Casino! Big Dollar features the latest in Microgaming casino technology for both Flash and download, and a total of 52 exciting games, including blackjack, roulette, video poker, 5- and 3- reel slots. Plus, Big Dollar players can win big on the Casino’s 11 progressives, including the biggest jackpot on the web, Major Millions.

Big Dollar Casino is available in both play-for-fun and play-for-real modes and features the highest quality graphics and sound available. Players enjoy 24/7 toll-free support and banking level-security for online transactions.

Big Dollar has fantastic fall offers, including a $50,000 Autumn Lotto and a draw for 200 free spins on jackpot giant, Major Millions!

200% Sign-up Bonus on the First Purchase – that’s $40 FREE!

A 10% BONUS – on a first purchase using FirePay, PayPal or ACH!

52 Games – State of the art graphic’s & ambient Roobet Crash sounds complete a exciting gaming experience.

Monthly Promotions

The fun doesn’t stop though after you’ve claimed your Welcome Bonus and played a few games! Big Dollar Casino promotes weekly cash giveaways

All Slots

All Slots Casino:

With 11 huge progressive jackpot games and 89 games in total, it’s safe to say that All Slots is the biggest and hottest jackpot casino on the Web. Since January 2001, players have won over $2 million dollars in jackpots alone!

All Slots has all the best games – progressives, video pokers, table games and of course, an amazing variety of slots. The casino features the latest Microgaming technology and top-notch, toll-free support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

All Slots is currently offering new players a $50 sign-up bonus and a variety of great offers, such as the $5,000 Slots Surprise, an exclusive VIP club and double points on progressive play. Please visit AllSlots Casino for further details.

250% Sign-up Bonus on the First Purchase – that’s up to $50 FREE!

A 10% BONUS – on your first purchase using FirePay, PayPal or ACH!

Double Loyalty Points – Choose ANY of the 10 Progressive Games as your favorite and earn Double Loyalty Points each time you play it!

VIP Players’ Club- At All Slots Casino, the more you play, the more you get! Join our VIP Players’ Club and every time you play, you’ll be earning Cash Back Points and special VIP prize

Monthly Promotions – players don’t miss out on our great e-mail promotions.