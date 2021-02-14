Check out some guidelines to get rid of the spider mites

Share

In the present day and age, the majority of farmers are struggling with the presence of cannabis spider mites because they do not know about the solutions exactly; the upcoming paragraphs will describe the guidelines by which you can kill the spider mites quickly and effectively. It is our primary duty to kill the spider mites before they destroy our cannabis plants. So if we need the proper growth of our cannabis plants, we need to follow the guidelines listed below.

The guidelines which you need to follow to get rid of the spider mites

Use a combination of alcohol and water

It is a homemade solution that you can use to kill spider mites. You need to mix the alcohol with the water. For instance, if you are using the nine parts of water, then 1 part of alcohol should be mixed in the combination. Once this combination is ready to serve you, use it as a spray, and spray it on the cannabis plants at regular intervals. This combination will not hurt the plants, but it will obviously kill the spider mites and other harmful species on our cannabis. That is why this mixture can be an excellent object to kill spider mites.

Neem oil

Neem oil is the most useful element to consider in this situation, as we all know that neem oil does not smell nice. That is why it needs to be sprayed on the cannabis plants so that it creates an unpleasant environment for the spider mites, by which they can get destroyed. Along with that, if they bite the leaves, they will get a taste of neem oil, which they cannot digest. In short, it is a slow poison for the spider mites.

Diatomaceous Earth

This is a fossil dust sprinkle which basically used to spray on the top of the soil and the other areas of the grow room of the cannabis plants. It is a powder-like substance that is harmful to spider mites, and do not worry; it will not harm your plants. It will only kill the spider mites and control them to create more destruction in the cannabis.

The final saying

After taking all sides of cannabis spider mites into consideration and much deliberation, it can be said that the above-mentioned guidelines are the easiest way to get rid of this stumbling block.