Dihxm Wins 꽁머니사이트 XVI Event #28

In the world of regular joe’s, $20,000 per hour is a pretty impressive wage. After earning that kind of cash for a full day, most of us may not need to work for a little while. Such was exactly the case for Dihxm, the winner of 꽁머니사이트 XVI’s 28th Event. After a 9.5 hour stretch at the tables, he emerged victorious. The prize for that playing session? A whopping $191,020.

The $1,000,000 Guaranteed 6-Max, Super Stack tournament kicked into gear yesterday just after 14:00 PM ET. 4,997 players showed up for the $240+$16 event, hosted by Full Tilt personality Marco Liesy.

Play moved quickly once the final table was set, quickly coming to a heads-up battle between Dihxm and number 1PEN. Dihxm had the lead from the outset, sometimes holding as much as a 3:1 chip advantage before number 1PEN fought back to nearly draw even. After 94 hands of back-and-forth fighting, the board came 4sKd6h, with number 1PEN holding KcQc and Dihxm holding 4d9d. The short stack made a small raise with high pair, and the chip leader shoved with a pair of 4′s. number 1PEN immediately called, and looked to be in good shape to double up. But the turn and river were landed with running diamonds (10d8d), giving Dihxm the winning flush.

Just after a quarter-past midnight on May 1, 2010, play completed for the 22nd time in the FTOPS XVI contest. With a first place position worth $86,716.56 on the line, two competitors fought to the finish.

In the end, it was Mement_mori coming out on top of Dimasik59, wrapping play in Event #22. The victory took just over nine hours, with 2,181 players in the field. Once it came down to heads up play, Mement_mori immediately took command. Dimasik59 folded hand after hand without seeing a flop, sometimes going as many as ten consecutive folds before seeing a board. Once all of the tentative player’s chips were finally in the pot with two pair (10′s and 9′s), Mement-mori turned over pocket kings to win with a better two pair (Kings and 9′s).

The final table of this 6-Max, $200+$16 tournament shook out like this:

1: Mement_mori ($86,716.56)

2: Dimasik59 ($55,179.30)

3: Intervention ($38,603.70)

4: cerilloin ($29,007.30)

5: Past ($20,719.500)

6: Mariklus ($13,958.40)

Red Full Tilt player John Turner just barely missed the final cut, coming in in 7th place and taking home $8,767.62. The next highest Red finished was Leandro Brasa, who failed to make the money with a 259th place elimination.

All told, the top 234 places were paid, with the lowest prize weighing in at $348.96.

Yet again, a Full Tilt Red member finished just outside of the final table. This time, it was Ram Vaswani, who was knocked out of action in 7th place. For his trouble, Vaswani took home $19,300. 492 places were paid overall, with the lowest prize weighing in at $350. This was a knockout tournament, as well, with $40 awarded for each bounty.