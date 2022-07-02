Share

Grow Your Business with Facebook Video Marketing

If you’ve been struggling with Facebook Marketing in general, Facebook Video Marketing might be the answer to questions you probably never asked. That’s how it is sometimes. You were afraid of video marketing. You were clueless about video marketing. You don’t have a video camera or video software.

Confused about Facebook Video Marketing?

What if I could show you the skills you need to succeed in Facebook Video Marketing?

What if I could train you in Facebook Video Marketing in a single online training session?

What if I could train you in Facebook Video Marketing for less than $50?

What if I could show you how to do it without spending a dime on video or editing equipment?

Facebook Video Marketing has been working really well. I have had over half of my fans on my Pages watching my videos regularly.

Facebook Video Marketing Online Training Registration Starts Soon

Facebook Video Marketing Embed Code

Recently Facebook began to allow you to share your videos with an embed code, just like YouTube. This has amazing power in conjunction with a tracking pixel. This allows you to build a custom audience for your Facebook video marketing programs. That is if you choose to use paid marketing on Facebook. If not, then you still can have access to the stats in your Video Insights.

If you want to learn more about how Facebook Video Marketing works, and how you can make it work for you, please register for my newsletter here and I’ll send you the details about my upcoming online and video training sessions.

Facebook Video Marketing Equipment

Most of you won’t have to buy anything new. You can use your phone or digital camera for Facebook Video Marketing. I love to use my phone. I often use my webcam. You can use free software for Facebook Video Marketing. I’ll show you how it’s done in one online training session. Saving you the money of buying new gear and software alone is worth the price of admission.

Increase Sales with Facebook Video Marketing

Because it works.

Let me show you how you can save money while making money with Facebook Video Marketing. Register here and I’ll send you the registration email when I have sessions scheduled. Let’s fill all the seats available and get you to the top of your video marketing game.

Facebook Promotions Basic Rules

Keep in mind that these might change at any time, so be sure to check on the Facebook Pages Rules HERE before you do anything you could regret later. Here is the current version.

Promotions If you use Facebook to communicate or administer a promotion (ex: a contest or sweepstakes), you are responsible for the lawful operation of that promotion, including: The official rules; Offer terms and eligibility requirements (ex: age and residency restrictions); and Compliance with applicable rules and regulations governing the promotion and all prizes offered (ex: registration and obtaining necessary regulatory approvals) Promotions on Facebook must include the following: A complete release of Facebook by each entrant or participant. Acknowledgement that the promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. Promotions may be administered on Pages or within apps on Facebook. Personal Timelines and friend connections must not be used to administer promotions (ex: “share on your Timeline to enter” or “share on your friend’s Timeline to get additional entries”, and “tag your friends in this post to enter” are not permitted). We will not assist you in the administration of your promotion, and you agree that if you use our service to administer your promotion, you do so at your own risk.

Be sure to carefully craft your own waiver/disclaimer content to meet the above guidelines.