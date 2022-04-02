LANGUAGE TRANSLATION – Translation Agency UK

Share

BubblesTranslations can translate your documents into any language. Our ATA certified translators don’t just translate the words but understand the language, culture, and target country. We have specialized translators in a variety of areas — engineering, technical, medical, computers, financial, legal, marketing, just to name a few. We also offer multilingual typesetting and website translation.

About Us

BubblesTranslations evolved as a division of Photo Comp Graphic Communication, who has been in the communications business for over 30 years. With our roots in publishing, it became clear several years ago that global communication was rapidly becoming a necessity for many companies. Countless opportunities exist for those companies who can market their products around the world.

We’ve assembled a select group of professional, experienced and accredited translators to help in “bringing the world closer together”. Our translators have collectively worked with most of the Fortune 500 companies in the United States. Their quality and attention to detail is second to none.

Our project managers follow your project from the initial discussions all the way through proofreading and final checkout. Our goal is to provide the best translation possible for your particular use and target market.

With our experience in typesetting, graphic design and web design, we can take the translation and complete your project – whether for print or the internet.

We translate the world’s most popular languages as well as the ones that are more obscure. For some of the most popular, we have included language profiles below.

Chinese

Croatian

Czech

Dutch

English

Finnish

French

German

Hebrew

Hungarian

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Lithuanian

Malay

Norwegian

Polish

Portuguese

Romanian

Russian

Spanish

Swedish

Thai

Vietnamese.

Our Translators

We have selected only those Translation Agency UK accredited translators with bachelor and master degrees in various forms of linguistics. All have several years of experience translating for global commerce companies.

Here are some of the qualifications that our translators must have in order to work with ProTranslations:

Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Language or Linguistics

10+ Years of Translation Work Experience

Certification by a Professional Translation Association

Experience with Fortune 500 Companies

Translators Working in their Native Mother Tongue