NEVADA LEGISLATURE: Casino Malaysia Lawmakers approve measure allowing private gambling salons in casinos

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

It passed without recording an uptick on the political EKG machine of Carson City — a measure that will let Nevada casinos establish private gambling areas for their top customers.

The bill was designed to protect the privacy of the 100 to 200 elite gamblers who drop hundreds of millions of dollars annually at Las Vegas casinos.

They are accustomed to gambling in private casinos in Asia and Australia, away from the disbelieving eyes of the masses.

But in Nevada, these high rollers are forced to mingle with nickel-gambling fanny-packers.

That placed the Strip’s ultra-chic salon prives, as they’re known, at a disadvantage when competing with their Asian counterparts, industry representatives argued.

“We know for a fact that players tell us they’d rather go to Macau (in the South China Sea) or elsewhere that has the privacy they seek,” said MGM Mirage spokesman Alan Feldman. “These are substantial players, and they were telling us flat out they were choosing not come to come. They just felt more comfortable in a completely private area.”

So the Nevada Resort Association pushed the measure through with little opposition during the recently completed legislative session.

Casino bosses and their lobbyists argued that the all-too-public nature of gambling in the state put them at a disadvantage. But there was no lobbying group to counter that argument.

There’s no association for curious tourists or the locals who like to show out-of-towners the $100,000-a-hand bettors of Bellagio, The Venetian and MGM Grand.

Nevada gaming regulators and casino bosses like to say that the state has a reputation for offering wide-open gambling.

In a world of quick scams and hustlers, it’s best for everyone to know that Nevada casinos are on the level, the thinking goes.

The message: The folks dropping $1 a hand on Casino Malaysia blackjack play by the same rules as their $100,000-a-hand brethren.

“Now, casual gamblers will not be able to observe, and they might wonder, ‘Oh the rich people. They give them better odds … or some crooked people might be giving the casinos kickbacks,’ ” mused Bill Thompson, a University of Nevada, Las Vegas professor who studies the casino industry.

But things change.

Just look to the public flip-flop of the casino industry on the issue of online gambling. Three years ago it was viewed as bad, a challenge to Nevada’s gambling supremacy, and it should be killed by an act of Congress.

Last week, the state Senate approved a bill that would make Internet gambling legal in the state once the federal government determines its legality. The Internet measure was the session’s other major casino-industry-related legislation, and both are expected to be signed by Gov. Kenny Guinn.

The industry’s reasoning for pushing the online betting measure: It’s inevitable, so casino companies should embrace the potentially lucrative form of gambling.

For additional signs of change, look to Bill Bible.

Throughout the 1990s, he served as chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board and enforced the state’s prohibition against private gambling areas.

Bible forced Mirage Resorts to place glass on the doors to the high-roller room at The Mirage, so people could see what was happening inside.

As Nevada Resort Association boss, Bible lobbied for the public-to-private transformation.

“I changed my mind when I started to see what’s happening in the competitive environment,” Bible said. “I think it’s necessary we remain competitive in the international gaming market.”

The idea behind the state’s long-standing regulation requiring public access to all areas of the casino floor was simple, MGM Mirage’s Feldman noted.

“They wanted to ensure no one was keeping any of the (gambling) action away from taxation and government oversight,” he said.

But that changed with advanced technology that theoretically permits state gaming regulators to eye casino action, while sitting in their offices.

Meantime, the casino industry is now dominated by publicly traded companies that tout their revenue numbers, making it unlikely, Feldman said, that companies would want to hide their results from state regulators.

Ultimately, though, the industry’s argument returned to that competitive challenge, and anyone who believes it isn’t an issue, industry representatives argue, is somewhat naive. Even the Foxwoods tribal casino in Connecticut has a private gambling area.

But UNLV’s Thompson is convinced the state is about to lose something with the new law.

“It was about democracy and openness, and it meant everybody could see what was going on,” Thompson said.