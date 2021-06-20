Questions about nicotine depot and Nicotine pouches

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Question: How long does a depot last? Answer: A depot of the normal PEN e-cigarette and e-cigar corresponds to approx. 15-20 normal cigarettes. With the SLIM cigarette it corresponds to about 10-13 normal cigarettes.

The SLIM 2010 cigarette corresponds to about 13-15 normal cigarettes.

Question: Can the depots also be used for the RUYAN e-cigar or e-cigarette?

Answer: Yes, the respective depots can also be used for Ruyan products.

3rd question: Can I also use other depots for your products?

Answer: In principle yes, but only products that are compatible with our product.

4th question: How often can I refill my depot?

Answer: For reasons of hygiene, it should not be refilled more than 2-3 times. 5. Question: I get liquid in my mouth when I smoke the Slim, what should I do? Answer: Do not draw harder than you would with a normal cigarette. Question 6: How do I store the products if I am not using them for a long period of time (several days)? Answer: Always store the products without filled depots and the atomizer and the rechargeable battery (batteries separated). Charge the battery from time to time to extend its life. Store the e-cigarette and depots in a normal place and out of the reach of children. How do I fill depots with the refill liquid: Fill the refill liquid into depots.

This description with pictures can be found on the left in the shop under: Info on self-filling Nicotine depots for reasons of hygiene, please refill them no more than 2-3 times. Keep nicotine liquid etc. away from children. Questions about rechargeable batteries (batteries): 13th question: How long does a rechargeable battery (battery) last. Answer: A rechargeable battery (battery) can be recharged approx. 100-150 times if handled correctly (i.e. always fully recharged and used up to the end). After that it is used up, just like any normal rechargeable battery and can be bought in our shop. The warranty on rechargeable batteries / batteries is therefore only available for 2 months, but they usually last much longer if handled properly.

Question: How do I dispose of used batteries?

The easiest way is to send the used batteries to us and we will dispose of them in an environmentally friendly manner.

For any return costs incurred, you will receive a voucher of 2 euros per returned battery from us.

Please put the following note in the return envelope under “Disposal”.

For the sake of our environment !!!

Simply send the battery to the following return address as a normal letter post :

Empleado

Apartado 205

38650 Los Cristianos

Spain Where can I order small parts such as batteries etc.? 1 question. How can I order small parts such as battery, charger or light emitting diode? Answer: You can find these articles in the shop under: Accessories, batteries etc. Questions about the order: 1. Question: Where can I enter special requests such as the exact strength and quantity of the nicotine deposits and Nicotine pouches? Answer: Please do this at the end of the payment process under: Comments on your order. 3. Question: I have problems with Paypal, Credit Card, Moneybooker, what can I do?

Data, size of e-cigarette SLIM + PEN, e-cigar:

1st question: How long is the e-cigarette, Slim2010, Slim normal, pen or the e-cigar

Answer:

The Slim 2010 is 11 cm long and has a diameter of 0.95 cm.

The Slim normal is 10 cm long and has a diameter of 0.95 cm. The PEN e-cigarette is 15.5 cm long including the depot and has a diameter of 0.95 cm. The e-cigar has a length of 14.5 cm including the depot and a diameter of 1.3 cm 2nd question: I have problems with my e-cigar / e-cigarette, what should I do.

Answer: Please go to the main page under information on: Troubleshooting, or click here to troubleshoot , you find additional information.

Legally, where can you smoke:

1st question: Is it then allowed to smoke the electronic cigarette in the restaurant, bar or on the plane according to the new laws?

Answer:

Yes, you can, as this is not a conventional cigarette and nobody will be harmed by it.