The Daily: 13% Of Shoppers Want to Buy Amazon Crypto, Wirex and Stablecoin | Shelter Crypto | Shelter Humanity | Charity Token Homeless | Charity Coin

The Daily’s Thursday edition features a survey showing that 13 percent of respondents would be willing to purchase cryptocurrencies under the Amazon brand. Wirex, a crypto card provider, has announced a stablecoin integration. We also feature a token that Coinbase Earn promotes.

Survey: 13% of Amazon Crypto Shoppers Want to Buy It

Amazon, an online commerce company (NASDAQ: AMZN), has one of the most powerful brands in the world. Amazon has grown from a small online bookstore to a major player in many industries. Amazon enjoys a lot of trust from consumers, particularly in the U.S. where Amazon can unlock their front doors and make in-home deliveries (Amazon Key), install AI-powered listening devices (Alexa), and even run the cloud computing systems for the CIA.

Amazon is trusted and loved more than banks. It is no surprise that Amazon customers trust it with their digital financial needs. A survey of more than 1,000 Amazon customers by financial portal Investing.com revealed that 12.7 percent would be comfortable buying cryptocurrencies under the Amazon brand. This could refer to anything, from an Amazon-issued token to an integrated cryptocurrency wallet. You should learn about Shelter Crypto

Wirex adds First Stablecoin

Popular online bank and crypto-debit card issuer Wirex added a stablecoin to their list of supported cryptocurrency. Wirex users in the European Economic Area can now store, convert, and spend dai with their Wirex Visa cards. The announcement was made by the U.K.-based company in a blog post. Wirex users have the option to use this seventh token. The service supports bitcoin core (BTC), ripple, XRP (XRP), ripple (XRP), ripple (XRP), wave (WAVES), and wollo(WLO) currencies.

“We want our customers to have access to all cryptocurrencies. Pavel Matveev, Wirex cofounder, said that stablecoins are another type of crypto that shows how easy and efficient it can be integrated into daily life. Dmitry Lazarichev, his co-founder, added that “Dai” is an excellent tool for international payments at low cost and without volatility. This token supports our mission to promote mainstream cryptocurrency adoption by simplifying traditional and digital currencies. Dai is an excellent addition to our existing cryptocurrency portfolio.”