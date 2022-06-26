Think Your Skin Is Aging You?

Share

Anti-Aging Tips and Facts You Should Know

As we age, so does our skin. It looses it elasticiaty, develops fine lines and wrinkles and spots, sometimes referred to as “age spots”. Below are some tips and facts about again skin.

WHAT DOES COLLAGEN DO?

Can skincare products actually boost your collagen levels? Collagen, which keeps our skin looking young, can be enhanced or boosted by skincare products that contain retinoids. The concentrations required generally mean that these will be prescription products.

CAREFUL WITH YOUR EYELIDS

Eyelids can easily become irritated, so moisturizing at bed time can protect them. This diminishes water loss which can cause cracking of the skin.

OPTIONS FOR FIGHTING FINE LINES AND WRINKLES

Concerned about wrinkles? There are a number of options for fine lines and wrinkles. First protect yourself from further sun exposure. Medical treatments include creams containing retinoids, chemical peels or lasers. Cosmeceuticals may also help if they contain vitamin or botanical antioxidants or if they use substances that can influence cell regulation such as growth factors and molecules called peptides.

CREAM OR LOTION?

If you’re over the age of 50 or work outside, you may find yourself with dry and itchy skin. Choose a moisturizing cream rather than lotion to replenish your skin’s moisture levels and reduce the itch.

DOES YOUR HAIR STYLE DATE YOU?

Feel like you’re “looking your age”? Try an updated hair style or get your eye brows tweezed. Both of these can take years off your looks and make you feel better to boot!

HELP TO REVERSE WRINKLES FROM SUN DAMAGE

Coenzyme Q 10 can help you reduce your wrinkles. Ubiquinone (Coenzyme Q 10) is synthesized in all cells. It is antioxidant. It can reduce cell damage from Ultraviolet A. It has been shown to reverse wrinkles of the skin caused by sun damage.

FIGHTING CROW’S FEET

Hoping to avoid crow’s feet? You can minimize the likelihood of developing wrinkles around your eyes by applying sunscreen (but remember, not too close to the eye) and wearing protective eyewear, such as wraparound sunglasses. Some wrinkles are produced by repeated movement of the skin.

GETTING RID OF WRINKLES

Can any skin care products actually get rid of wrinkles? Unfortunately, no. Moisturizers can reduce the appearance of wrinkles, but they won’t make them go away. Embrace those laugh lines!

Fighting Wrinkles

What to do once they arrive

IS THERE MORE THAN ONE KIND OF WRINKLE?

Did you know there are two kinds of wrinkles? Wrinkles on the skin are divided into those produced by movement of the skin and those that are present when the skin of the face is at rest. Moisturizers can only work by minimizing the appearance of fine lines in skin at rest that are caused by dehydration of the skin.

AVOIDING CROW’S FEET

WHAT IS AHA?

AHA are carboxylic acids. Glycolic acid comes from sugar cane, lactic acid from sour milk and citric acid from citrus fruit. They have an ability to exfoliate and moisturize the skin. They may also reduce pigment production in individuals who have melasma. They may thicken the skin by increasing what is called the ground substance in the dermis.

PILLOW CREASES CAN BE AVOID

Did you wake up with a huge crease on your face from sleeping? Wash your face with tepid water, then use your moisturizer and massage in outward circles for a few minutes to help “plump up” those lines. Also try using a firmer pillow and even satin pillow cases, so that your face does not “fold into” the pillow.

VITAMIN C IS GOOD FOR THE SKIN AND WRINKLES

Vitamin C is a natural antioxidant present in citrus fruit and dark green leafy vegetables. It can reduce the appearance of sun damage on the skin as well as reduce brown pigmentation from the sun as well as melasma. It may have an anti acne effect especially when combined with glycolic acid The stability of the Vitamin C depends on the formulation of the product.

USE SUNSCREEN EACH DAY!

A recent study looked at what happened when women applied sunscreen for three out of four days instead of daily. Those who didn’t apply sunscreen daily had skin changes that were visible under a microscope – changes that over time translate into sun-damaged skin.

VITAMINS CAN FIGHT AGING

Look for these vitamins to fight wrinkles. Vitamin antioxidants that may have an effect on fine lines on the skin include vitamin E, C as well as the retinoids which are vitamin A derivatives: niacinamide, alpha lipoic acid , ubiquinone and idebenone are the other ingredients to look for.