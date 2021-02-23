Turkish and Islamic Museum Activity/Tour

Share

Turkish and Islamic Works Museum is the first Turkish museum covering the Turkish and Islamic art works wholly. The establishment works that have been started at the end of the 19th century have been completed in 1913 and the museum has been opened for visit in the soup kitchen building located in SГјleymaniye Mosque complex, which is one of the most important works of Mimar Sinan, with the name of \”Evkaf – Д± Д°slamiyet MГјzesi\” (Islamic Foundations Museum). After the announcement of the republic, it has taken the name \”Turkish and Islamic Works Museum\”.

The museum has been moved to Д°brahim Pasha Palace from the soup kitchen building in 1983. Ibrahim Pasha Palace, which is one of the most important samples of the 16th century Ottoman civil architecture samples is on the stages of the historical hippodrome, the history of which goes back to the Roman Period mersin escort. This building, the precise construction reason and date are not known, has been presented to Д°brahim Pasha by Kanuni Sultan SГјleyman in 1520, who would be his grand vizier for 13 years.

Д°brahim Pasha Palace, which is claimed to be bigger and more magnificent than TopkapД± Palace by the history has been the stage of many weddings, feasts and celebrations as well as rebellions and turmoil and called with the name of Д°brahim Pasha after the death of this person in 1536. It has been used by other grand viziers, and had functions such as barracks, embassy palace, register office, Janissary band house, sewing workshop and prison.

The palace located around four big internal courtyards has been made of stone in contrast with many Ottoman civil buildings, most of which are wooden, therefore it could reach today and has been repaired between the years 1966 – 1983 and has been born again as the new building of Turkish and Islamic Works Museum. The section, which is used as a museum today, is the big ceremony hall of the palace and the 2nd courtyard surrounding it, which have been the subject of all Ottoman miniatures of the palace and the gravures and tables of Western artists.

Turkish and Islamic Works Museum has been awarded with the Special Jury Award of Museum of the Year Competition of the European Council in 1984 and with the prize given by European Council – Unesco for its studies for making the children love the culture inheritance.

Turkish and Islamic Works Museum, that is among the important museums of the world in its class has works from almost all periods and all types of Islamic art with its collection exceeding forty thousand works.