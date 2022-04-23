Why Do I Prefer Square Diamond Painting Drills for My Diamond Paintings?

Share

If you’ve been in the diamond painting hobby for very long, then you know there are two basic kinds of diamond drills. There are the square diamonds and the round ones.

People feel very strong conviction about which ones they use, and others just kinda’ have a preference. If you haven’t used both kinds of diamond drills, you may not care one way or the other about the differences.

The Challenging Kits for Advanced Diamond Painters

A lot of diamond painting experts will tell you that square diamond painting kits are for people who are skilled at the craft. Try not to let statements like these scare you off if you’re relatively new to the hobby.

There’s not some steep learning curve for diamond painting that’s been kept a secret. It’s an easy, accessible hobby that anyone can learn fairly quickly. However, you should know that square diamond drills are considered more challenging to use than the circular or round ones. It takes just a little more skill and precision to fit them into their slots and hear that rewarding click sound.

It’s something you learn pretty quickly, and newbies to diamond painting may feel slightly intimidated by the extra effort quired. They may want to start out with the round diamond drills, but the square kits are definitely worth trying out. More about Diamond Art

Anyone who’s been in a hobby for a period of time will tell you that there is a great reward in something that is challenging to them. The extra little bit a challenge that square drills offer can make for a more enjoyable time.

That Mosaic Look

Square diamond kits don’t just offer a more advanced experience; they also give you a different look. Once you’ve assembled a square diamond painting, you may be able to appreciate the shininess and glossiness of the square drills. Compared to the round drills, there’s a definite difference. Round diamond drills are kind of sparkly, while the square ones have more of a sheen to them.

Once assembled, your square diamond painting kit will resemble a mosaic. The little square drills give a very neat and uniform look that’s easy to appreciate. You’ll feel like you’ve created a real work of art and put in more effort to it than when you put together a similar round diamond painting kit.

Look, No Gap!

What’s another difference between the square diamond painting kits and the round ones? Once you start putting them together, you’ll see it for yourself.

What happens if you make rows of circles side by side? What you get is a lot of little spaces between each of these circles. They can still look good all lined up together, but there are definite gaps there. This is what happens when you put together a round diamond painting. You end up with a lot of gaps across your canvas. To some, that’s not very pleasing and appealing.

So, what happens when you do the same thing with a bunch of squares? You end up with a seamless series of rows. The rows above and the rows below line up perfectly with each other. The squares that are side by side will line up perfectly as well. They all have straight, clean edges, which means that when they are all assembled, there’s no gaps left.

That looks pretty great when you’re putting together a diamond painting. The square diamond painting kits create a seamless image, and that can create much more beautiful paintings. Some people won’t care, and it won’t matter to a lot of people who make diamond paintings. To others, it makes a huge difference.

What about you? Which do you prefer? Once you try both kinds- squares and diamonds- you will likely have a preference. I prefer square diamond painting kits for all the reasons I listed above. You get a seamless look that comes together so nicely. They are also going to offer a little bit of a challenge that I really appreciate. I also like the shiny, mosaic look that the square diamond painting kits have when they’re all assembled. They look so brilliantly beautiful in the light.

There’s not necessarily a right or wrong diamond painting kit to pick. Whichever one you choose is going to cost the same whether you’re getting square or round ones. You don’t pay more for the shape. I definitely suggest trying both to see what you like more. You may develop a preference for the round ones for entirely different reasons than what I listed here. That’s the fun of diamond painting. Everyone enjoys it in their own way.