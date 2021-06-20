XTZ Grape Grenade Energy drink and Energy shots by Vimgo

Share

XTZ drinks are a somewhat different category than what we typically review here. They aren’t energy drinks like we have traditionally come to know them as, but instead more akin to energy sodas with a more natural and less artificial flavor and feel to them. There is no medicine like flavor or tiny can, and no offensive aftertaste (there is in fact an after taste, it’s just not a bad one). Instead you get a nice 12oz bottle and a soft drink like, slightly carbonated beverage with a pretty good energy packed punch. Grape Grenade is the first of the XTZ X-Drinx series I tried, and so far I really dig it. While most energy drinks aren’t anything you can wash down a burger with, Grape Grenade has a very familiar grape soda flavor that goes well with food. The best way to describe the flavor would be to think of a grape fountain drink or Kool-Aid then think of a grape Icy Pop, or Otter Pop and peg a point right between them….that’s about where the intensity and flavor will land you…..Not to strong, not to weak, just about right. As a matter of fact, when I took my first sip all I could think of was a mild grape popsicle with a hint of cola mixed in….definitely something that would taste good on a hot day at the lake, or a cook out….just be sure you drink it cold. Like many other bottled sodas, it ‘s WAY better cold than it is warm….trust me on this….use a Koozie, drink it FAST or even try it with ICE. Just don’t let it get to warm.

Ok, so Energy shots tastes good…how well does it work? Pretty well actually….While it doesn’t pack the punch that you would expect from a 12oz energy drink, it does in fact pick you up (or in my case wake me up) but not to the point you are overly wired, or nervous. Grape Grenade kicked in a bit slower than most drinks which is just fine for a mid day pick-me-up, but it’s probably not fast enough or strong enough to get you hopping in the morning. Over all I’m pretty pleased with this stuff flavor wise. It’s yet another nice change from what I’m used to sampling around here and I’m looking forward to trying the other flavors in the X-Drinx series.

XTZ Orange Rageous

Yet another melted Icy Pop flavored drink, only this time it’s orange. I was not as in to this one as I was the Grape Grenade. Not very smooth….definitely not my XTZ drink of choice. Some of you out there may like this one, but I really didn’t. The flavor is not as natural as I was expecting and there was an odd after taste. This is DEFINITELY one you want served cold…as it got warm the flavor got very sharp and scratchy. Keep this stuff iced down good. I’m willing to bet however, that Orange Rageous would taste damn good in a screwdriver, fuzzy navel, or tequila sunrise…..hell it would probably make a kickin’ popsicle.

There was not a whole lot of kick to this drink. It didn’t really wake me up to much at all…it just sort of went down. Thank god for Turbo Truffles……I really needed one after my sample of Orange Rageous…..over all, an average drink. If it’s there I’ll drink it, if I have my choice I’ll pick something else.